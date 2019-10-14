Windsor's race meeting abandoned due to heavy rain

Action from Windsor

Monday's meeting at Windsor has been called off due to a waterlogged track.

Officials held an initial inspection at 7.30am and while the track was raceable, forecast further rain was causing some concern.

A second check was then called for 10am, but the meeting was officially abandoned just after 9am as rain hit the track again.

Tuesday's meeting at Leicester is subject to a precautionary check at 7.30am, with the going currently reported to be heavy.