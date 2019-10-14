Kinross handed Newbury target by trainer Ralph Beckett

Kinross ridden by Harry Bentley wins the Weatherbys Design And Print Novice Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse.

Ralph Beckett has earmarked the Molson Coors Stakes at Newbury as the next port of call for impressive debut winner Kinross.

The son of Kingman is being readied for the seven-furlong Group Three prize on Saturday week, which Beckett claimed with Pleaseletmewin in 2016, after bolting up by eight lengths on his debut at Newmarket earlier this month.

Following his Rowley Mile triumph, Kinross is as low as 20-1 for next year's Qipco 2000 Guineas.

Beckett said: "Kinross is in great shape and he will probably go to the Horris Hill. That is the idea, all being well.

"He came to the table late in terms of his work at home, purely because he was a May foal.

"His starting price indicated it wasn't a surprise as not many of mine go off 3-1 for a Newmarket maiden on debut.

"There is plenty of stamina on the dam's side, but I suspect he will be more of a mile to mile-and-a-quarter horse."