Haggas hopes Young Rascal can tee up Hong Kong trip

William Haggas

William Haggas hopes Young Rascal can book his ticket to Hong Kong with victory in the Teddington Royal British Legion Stakes at Newbury on Saturday week.

Having dead-heated for the Group Three contest - better known as the St Simon Stakes - 12 months ago, the son of Intello will bid for back-to-back victories in the mile-and-a-half event on his first start since undergoing a gelding operation.

Last year's Chester Vase hero has not been sighted since beating just one rival home in the Group Two Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket in May.

Haggas said: "He is a solid Group Three horse with more to offer and now we have gelded him, we are looking to win some money with him.

"If he was to get back on form and win the St Simon Stakes, hopefully he would get invited to Hong Kong.

"He would go to Hong Kong a relatively fresh horse as he has had the summer off.

"I quite fancy sending him to Australia next year as well for the Sydney Cup."