Deirdre on course for Champion Stakes at Ascot

Oisin Murphy celebrates on Deirdre

Japanese star Deirdre is among 12 confirmations for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The mare, who has been based in Newmarket for the duration of the summer, won the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood in August.

She then looked unlucky not to be closer in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, flashing home to finish fourth.

One horse who looks certain to relish conditions at the weekend is Royal Ascot winner Addeybb, who has been kept fresh by William Haggas since a Group Three victory at Haydock on heavy ground.

"He goes on the deep ground," said Haggas on Sky Sports Racing.

"I think in the summer this year he's been a little bit lethargic.

"He was very good at Ascot, which was strong form, and then when he ran at York we didn't think it was soft enough for him and he got in a little bit of a pocket - he likes a bit of space.

"At Haydock it was really bottomless. He won OK, he kept going, but we've freshened him up and I think he's in good shape."

Andrew Balding's Fox Tal, who returned from a lengthy absence to win at Doncaster's St Leger meeting, has been supplemented at a cost of £75,000.

Aidan O'Brien has left in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe fourth and fifth Japan and Magical, together with dual 1000 Guineas heroine Hermosa and I Can Fly.

As expected John Gosden has withdrawn Enable, but he could still be represented by Coronet and Mehdaayih.

James Fanshawe's Pondus, Sir Michael Stoute's Regal Reality and UAE Jewel from Roger Varian's yard complete the dozen possibles.