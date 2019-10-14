Advertise and Hello Youmzain in Champions Sprint mix

Advertise and Frankie Dettori win the Commonwealth Cup

Star three-year-olds Advertise and Hello Youmzain feature among 17 possibles for the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Saturday.

The Martyn Meade-trained Advertise, successful over the course and distance in the Commonwealth Cup at the Royal meeting, took the Prix Maurice de Gheest on his latest start.

Hello Youmzain was third in the Commonwealth Cup but lifted the Haydock Sprint Cup on his only start since.

The last three winners of the race - Sands Of Mali (2018), Librisa Breeze (2017) and The Tin Man (2016) are among the acceptors, as are dual Prix de la Foret scorer One Master and Wokingham victor Cape Byron.

Ryan will also be represented by big-race stalwart Brando, and said: "It's always been the plan to go there with both of them and they are in great shape.

"They have both got form at Ascot and hopefully they run their races and it will be a good end to the season for them.

"We are fortunate to have two runners in a Group One like this. Ease in the ground is not a bother for either of them."

Connections of Make A Challenge have supplemented the four-year-old following his impressive victory in a Listed contest at the Curragh on Sunday.

Trainer Denis Hogan feels Make A Challenge deserves his chance after a lucrative season that has seen him chalk up six wins.

"It wasn't in the plan, but he was impressive and loves the softer ground," said the Tipperary handler.

"All three owners were happy to go, we thought he'd earned his chance and it will be his final run of the season.

"He owns us nothing, we're going to roll the dice. You could say we've 40 grand to lose, but he earned it during the year.

"He's been a revelation this year. Thanks to the staff and the riders sorting him out with the stalls."

The Aidan O'Brien-trained So Perfect, runner-up in the Prix de l'Abbaye, Joseph O'Brien's Speak In Colours and Forever In Dreams, from Aidan Fogarty's stable, are the three other Irish hopefuls.

Last year's winner Stradivarius could bid to take his wining streak to 11 in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

John Gosden's brilliant stayer would be the only horse to win six Champions Series races in a year should be strike at the weekend.

Gosden also has Royal Line in the list of 14 possibles, while the Mark Johnston-trained Dee Ex Bee could face his old rival again after being runner-up to Stradivarius three times this summer.

Other prospective opposition includes Bin Battuta, Mekong, Kew Gardens and Withhold.

Magical may attempt back-to-back victories in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien's four-year-old mare, who was fifth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe earlier this month, is among 16 standing their ground following the confirmation stage.

O'Brien has also left in Delphinia, Fleeting, Hermosa, Pink Dogwood and South Sea Pearl, while Dermot Weld's Blandford Stakes winner Tarnawa and Joseph O'Brien's Red Tea are other Irish entries.

The home contingent looks like being led by Gosden. He has Epsom Oaks and Prix de Royallieu scorer Anapurna, Sparkle Roll and Star Catcher, winner of the Irish Oaks and Prix Vermeille.

Cambridgeshire victor Lord North is among Gosden's possibles for the Balmoral Handicap, after 49 remained in the seven-furlong cavalry charge.

Stablemate Turgenev heads the weights with Gosden also having Casanova and Kick On.

Kynren, who ended a long losing run on this course earlier this month, Oh This Is Us, Flaming Spear and Mitchum Swagger are among the many seasoned performers in the list.