November Handicap next for Trueshan

Trueshan in action

Alan King has identified next month's Betfred November Handicap at Doncaster as a potential target for Trueshan.

Victory in last week's Old Rowley Cup at Newmarket was a third of the campaign for the three-year-old.

Although the gelded son of Planteur has been schooled over hurdles, King may keep him on the Flat for a possible shot at the 12-furlong contest on the final day of the turf season on November 9.

The Barbury Castle trainer said: "Trueshan was very good at Newmarket on Friday. He might have one more run this year in the November Handicap, because there is nothing else really for him on the Flat.

"He has schooled over hurdles and has schooled really well, but I think we will train him for next year's Ebor.

"I think he will improve again with another winter on his back."

A spell over hurdles has also been put on hold for Cambridgeshire runner-up Beringer, with King plotting an outing in the inaugural Bahrain International Trophy on November 22.

He added: "The owners of Beringer are keen to keep him on the Flat. He is in the Bahrain International Trophy at the end of November.

"He is now up to 105, so he will get in that, and if he runs again that is where he will go. If not we will put him away and bring him back next season."