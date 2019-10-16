Ascot switch courses for British Champions Day races

Action from 2018 Champions Day

Ascot has confirmed the contingency plan to switch three British Champions Day races from the waterlogged Round course to the inner Flat course.

As anticipated following the deluges of the past week, on Saturday the Qipco British Champion Stakes, Long Distance Cup and Fillies and Mares will all therefore take place on the track more regularly used for hurdle races.

Conditions on the inner Flat course are described as good to soft, soft in places - whereas on the straight course, which will still be used for two other championship races including the Qipco Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the ground is heavy.

The Round course is currently waterlogged in places - resulting in the decision to switch.

A going report issued on Wednesday morning read: "Due to patches of false waterlogged ground the races scheduled to be held on the Round course will now be run on the Inner Flat Course."

A consequent minor reduction in distances for the Long Distance Cup and Fillies and Mares amounts to 82 yards and 78 yards respectively.

The order of running has been amended, with the Long Distance Cup now race two of six and the Fillies and Mares race three.