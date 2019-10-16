Wednesday's meeting at Nottingham on after inspection

Action from Nottingham Racecourse

Wednesday's meeting at Nottingham will go ahead after the course passed an early-morning inspection.

The ground is heavy for the seven-race Flat card, and a check on conditions was scheduled for 8am because of the threat of further overnight rain.

But after less than one millimetre fell, the meeting was given an early all clear - with the expectation of a "damp morning but no longer any threat of significant rain".