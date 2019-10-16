Dean Ivory duo set for Champions Day at Ascot

Robert Winston riding Librisa Breeze (R) wins the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes

Dean Ivory will be represented by his two stable stars Librisa Breeze and Flaming Spear at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day.

Librisa Breeze is a former winner of the British Champions Sprint, having claimed gold in 2017 - and although without a victory since, he showed the ability is still intact when second to Glorious Journey at Newbury on his only outing this season.

Flaming Spear is a standing dish in the big handicaps and on Saturday will aim to improve on his 11th in last year's edition of the Balmoral Handicap.

Ivory said: "I don't think anyone is going to want the ground as soft as it's going to be - it will pull a lot of them about.

"I suppose if it rains the night before it might loosen it up a bit, and that might help - they'll go through it a bit better. There's nothing we can do about it.

"My two want a bit of cut in the ground, but it might be too much - but there we are."

Other potential rivals appear more likely to be inconvenienced by conditions.

Ivory added: "Flaming Spear will be going there fresher than most, but a mile might be stretching him in that ground - you just don't know and just have to take your chance.

"It will be a case who whoever handles the ground the best.

"Librisa stays seven well - so the six in soft ground seems to suit him clearly, given he's won it before, and he likes the track.

"If they both give 100 per cent you can't ask for any more really."