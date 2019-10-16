Mark Johnston unsure over Dee Ex Bee run

Dee Ex Bee wins the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot

Mark Johnston intends to make a late call on whether Dee Ex Bee will line up for Saturday's Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup.

After kicking off his campaign with successive victories in the Sagaro at Ascot and the Henry II Stakes at Sandown, the four-year-old filled the runner-up behind the mighty Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at the Royal meeting, the Goodwood Cup and the Lonsdale Cup at York.

Johnston said: "I don't know, I'm going to have a look at it.

"For all we know he likes soft ground, they've switched to the inner Flat track and there isn't an inner Flat track, as far as I'm concerned - it's the hurdle track.

"They've spent all that money and I think the whole thing is a bit of a mess.

"I need to talk to the owners, but I don't know if I want to take a chance with him at the end of the year for a Group Two."

Dee Ex Bee was last seen suffering a short-priced defeat when third in the Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp at the start of the month.

Reflecting on that reverse, the trainer added: "I was very disappointed. They went a ridiculously slow pace, they were all sat there on the bridle in behind the leader and in the end he's been beaten by a front-runner."