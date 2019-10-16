Mabs Cross set to tackle six furlongs at Ascot

Mabs Cross

Mabs Cross is set to tackle six furlongs for the first time in well over two years in the Qipco British Champions Sprint on Saturday.

The admirable mare made her first two career starts over the longer sprint distance in the spring of 2017, but has been kept to five furlongs ever since.

The five-year-old has won seven of her 19 career starts - a tally that includes a Group One success in the 2018 Prix de l'Abbaye, a race in which she finished fifth on her latest appearance.

Mabs Cross will line up on British Champions Day for what could be her swansong, with trainer Michael Dods admitting the prospect of extremely testing conditions is a concern as she steps up in trip.

"The plan is still to run, as far as I know," said the Darlington-based trainer.

"We've always wanted to try her over six furlongs, but this is obviously a stiff six in very soft ground. It's not ideal, but it's the same for everyone and they're doing everything they can just to get the meeting on.

"She seems well, so I think we'll let her take her chance and see how she gets on."

The heir apparent to Mabs Cross as the trainer's stable star is Dakota Gold, who claimed his fifth victory from his last six starts when landing the Listed Rous Stakes at Ascot last time out.

The son of Equiano is likely to round off his campaign in next month's Wentworth Stakes at Doncaster.

"We've kept him ticking over and the plan is to go to Doncaster for the Listed race," Dods added.

"He's in good form, so hopefully he'll go there and that will be his last run of the year."