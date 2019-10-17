Magical tops nine for Champion Stakes

Magical - star turn at Ascot

Magical and Addeybb are among nine runners declared for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The William Haggas-trained Addeybb earned his return to the highest level with an impressive display in the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock in August.

Any cut in the ground at the Berkshire circuit will suit the confirmed mud lover.

Aidan O'Brien's Magical sets the standard following another excellent campaign, during which she has struck Group One gold in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and the Irish Champion Stakes.

She has also filled the runner-up spot behind her familiar rival Enable in the Coral-Eclipse and the Yorkshire Oaks and was last seen finishing fifth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe little under a fortnight ago. O'Brien also saddles I Can Fly.

John Gosden sent out Cracksman to win this prize in each of the last two seasons and this year fires a twin assault.

Coronet bids for a Group One hat-trick under Frankie Dettori following summer triumphs in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and Prix Jean Romanet. She is joined by Robert Havlin-ridden stable companion Mehdaayih, who has something to prove after disappointing in the Prix de l'Opera at the start of the month.

Deirdre became just the second Japanese-trained Group One winner in Britain when claiming the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood in early August, since when she finished a luckless fourth behind Magical in the Irish Champion.

Sir Michael Stoute's Regal Reality, Andrew Balding's recent Doncaster winner Fox Tal and Pondus from James Fanshawe's yard complete the line-up.