Romanised stays in training

Romanised

Ken Condon is looking forward to seeing what Romanised can achieve next season after connections called time on the current campaign.

A surprise winner of last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas, the son of Holy Roman Emperor has proved that victory was no fluke with a string of fine efforts this term - including a second top-level success in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in August.

He was narrowly denied another Group One victory when touched off by Circus Maximus in a controversial finish to the the Prix du Moulin on his latest appearance. Connections of Romanised later appealed the result following interference, but the placings remained unaltered.

With a tilt at this weekend's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot ruled out due to the prevailing testing conditions, a trip to the Breeders' Cup was mooted, but he will instead be given a well-deserved break.

Condon said: "Romanised is finished for the season, but stays in training next year. Hopefully he comes back in the same form as he has been in this year.

"He's had a very good season. He started in April and improved throughout the year, which was great. He'll be let down now and we'll look forward to his return.

"I'd have thought we'll be looking at similar races - races like the Lockinge at Newbury and the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

"He's done very well and we're delighted with him."