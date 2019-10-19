Ten Sovereigns last in Yes Yes Yes Everest

There was no joy for the British and Irish raiders on Saturday in Australia with Ten Sovereigns particularly disappointing when finishing last in The Everest - won by Yes Yes Yes.

Trained by Chris Waller of Winx fame and ridden by veteran jockey Glen Boss who partnered Makybe Diva to three Melbourne Cups, Yes Yes Yes was one of the last runners to secure a spot in the A$14 million race at Randwick.

However, there was no fluke in his success as he smashed the track record in the process.

July Cup winner Ten Sovereigns was never travelling for Ryan Moore and failed to beat a rival.

"You get here, you stand on the blocks for 100m and you have to get gold. I swear, that is just an unbelievable experience I've just had there," Boss told www.racenet.com.au.

"This is huge. What a feeling! This takes me back to 2005 (Makybe Diva's third Melbourne Cup)."

Waller said: "There is so much at risk running a colt in a race like this but then again there is so much to gain.

"He will always be the first colt to win The Everest and it certainly won't have a detrimental effect on his stud career just because it isn't a Group One."

Japanese raider Mer De Glace swooped late to win the Caulfield Cup to give the nation a second win in five years after the success of Admire Rakti.

Vow And Declare was second with the former Sir Michael Stoute-trained Mirage Dancer in third just ahead of Aidan O'Brien's former inmate Constantinople.

Ebor winner Mustajeer, now also trained in Australia, finished well to claim sixth. Ed Dunlop's Red Verdon and Ian Williams' Gold Mount both suffered troubled passages finishing eighth and 12th respectively.

Winning jockey Damian Lane, who rode the winner to victory twice in Japan, persuaded trainer Hisashi Shimizu to make the trip.

Speaking through a translator, Shimizu said: "It's an amazing experience to be here and I'm so happy right now.

"This win will be very big in Japan, everybody knows about the Melbourne Spring Racing Carnival back home so I'm sure there will be a lot of very happy people there.

"One of my main goals was to win a Group One race internationally, they're not easy to win. I'm so proud of this horse and also the jockey, he rode a great race so I'm very grateful to him."

Following the race Constantinople was made general favourite for the Melbourne Cup.