Albigna set for Breeders' Cup

Albigna and Shane Foley win the Prix Marcel Boussac

Jessica Harrington has given the green light for Albigna to run in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita.

Having won her first two starts at the Curragh, the daughter of Zoffany disappointed when stepped up to the highest level for the first time in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, but was later found to be in season.

The Prix Marcel Boussac at ParisLongchamp presented the exciting filly with a second chance to gab Group One glory - and she made the most of the opportunity with an ultimately clear-cut win in the hands of Shane Foley.

Harrington is now looking forward to saddling her first ever runner at the Breeders' Cup on Friday week.

"Albigna has come out of ParisLongchamp in great form and put on plenty of weight, so we're going to strike while the iron is hot," the trainer told The Irish Field.

"The Niarchos family (owners) are huge fans of the Breeders' Cup and it will be my first runner at the meeting, so it is very exciting.

"She'll go for the Juvenile Fillies Turf. I'm not quite sure of the form of the American fillies, but Albigna showed she is one of the best over here and she was brilliant in the Marcel Boussac.

"She stayed on really well in that race, but showed earlier in the year that she has a turn of foot and can handle quicker ground when she won the Airlie Stud Stakes. We're really looking forward to having a go next Friday week."

Albigna is one of a clutch of high-class juvenile fillies for the Harrington team this season along with Group Two winner Alpine Star, Cheveley Park Stakes heroine Millisle and Cayenne Pepper.

Having won her first three starts, the latter was well-fancied when stepped up to the highest level for last week's Fillies' Mile at Newmarket, but had to make do with minor honours in fourth.

Harrington said: "Cayenne Pepper is done for the year after she finished fourth in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. Shane Foley said she didn't really handle the Dip that well and just lost momentum at the wrong time. He then had to pull her around runners and she ended up finishing off her race really well, closing right up on the front three by the time she crossed the line.

"Looking ahead to next year, she looks like she'll stay very well, so the Oaks would come into the equation, but I'd be looking to start her off in the Irish 1,000 Guineas considering how she handled Newmarket last week."