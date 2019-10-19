Donjuan Triumphant springs 33/1 surprise in Champions Sprint at Ascot

Donjuan Triumphant springs a surprise at Ascot

Donjuan Triumphant lunged late to claim a poignant victory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot.

A field of 17 runners went to post for the six-furlong contest, with the William Haggas-trained mare One Master and Martyn Meade's Advertise the joint-favourites at 4-1.

There were still several in with chances as the leaders raced inside the final furlong, with Denis Hogan's remarkable improver Make A Challenge - rated just 66 prior to six wins this season - looking the most likely winner after hitting the front.

However, he was swamped by four runners as the post loomed and it was Andrew Balding's 33-1 shot Donjuan Triumphant who had his head in front where it mattered, scoring by a length in the hands of Silvestre de Sousa.

Turning out just under a fortnight after claiming a second successive victory in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp, One Master ran a fine race to fill the runner-up spot, with Forever In Dreams and Brando close-up in third and fourth respectively.

The win comes a year on from the tragic death of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who founded King Power Racing, in whose blue and white colours Balding's charge runs.

Balding said: "He's always come good in the autumn and I thought he ran a really good race last time behind Cape Byron, because he fluffed the start and things didn't go to plan.

"He was third in the race last year and he's such a legend - it's fantastic for King Power to win their first Group One race, there were a couple of anxious moments, but Silvestre managed to get himself out.

"I'm just so thrilled for the horse as he was the first horse the chairman ever bought - he'd be so proud right now."