Sad end for Wicklow Brave in American Grand National

Wicklow Brave

Wicklow Brave sadly lost his life when falling in the American Grand National at Far Hills on Saturday evening.

The remarkable Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old was on the verge of adding another notable win to his record when he fell at the last with the race at his mercy.

Nicky Henderson's Brain Power went on to land the spoils.

A winner of 17 of his 59 races, he won the Irish St Leger under Frankie Dettori in 2016, the 2015 County Hurdle and the 2017 Punchestown Champion Hurdle in a remarkable career.

A statement posted on the Far Hills Twitter account read: "Wicklow Brave fell at the last fence of the Grand National. NJ State Veterinarian Dr. Stacey Romano reported that he sustained a fractured right shoulder and was transported to the stable area, where he was euthanized."

Far Hills race meeting chairman Guy Torsilieri said: "We are sad to have lost such a champion today. Our thoughts are with Wicklow Brave's owners and all of their connections, the racing community and the fans. It was heartbreaking for all of us."