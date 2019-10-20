Hatton's Grace for Davids Charm

Davids Charm ridden by Ambrose McCurtin (left) jumps the last to win at Galway

Davids Charm is set to test his powers at Grade One level for the first time in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

John Joe Walsh's stable star has been in excellent form in recent months, finishing fourth in the Galway Hurdle before completing a hat-trick with wins on the Flat at Killarney and over hurdles at Listowel and Tipperary - where he landed a Grade Three by 12 lengths.

His winning run came to an end with fifth place in the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh, but Walsh is confident there are more good days ahead.

He said: "Davids Charm will probably have a little break and run next over hurdles at Fairyhouse in the Grade One (on December 1). We'll have to go up another grade.

"I wouldn't run him in a handicap now, because he'd have too much weight.

"He ran well in the Curragh and was best of those at the top of the weights."