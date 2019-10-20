Breeders' Cup call possible for Magical

Magical wins the QIPCO Champion Stakes

Plans for Magical remain undecided as connections weigh up another Breeders' Cup run for their Champion Stakes victor.

The four-year-old claimed her third Group One of the year as she saw off Addeybb by three-quarters of a length at Ascot on Saturday, supplementing her win in the Irish Champion Stakes last month.

Magical contested the Breeders' Cup Turf last year, finding only Enable too good, but she would be most likely to tackle the Filly & Mare Turf on November 2 if she heads to Santa Anita - because stablemate and Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck is pencilled in for the other race.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said: "We will decide whether Magical goes to the Breeders' Cup or not. We'll see what the lads (owners Coolmore) want to do with her. It will probably be the Filly & Mare if she does go, because Anthony Van Dyck is in the Turf."

O'Brien may have a second string to his bow in the 10-furlong distaff event - with Fleeting, who finished fourth in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, also in the mix.

He added: "Fleeting was coming there lovely, but the gap closed in on her. She was a little unlucky. We'll see how she is, and she could go for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare as well."

O'Brien does not envisage another outing this term for Kew Gardens after he bounced back to his best when ending Stradivarius' 10-race unbeaten run in the Long Distance Cup.

He added: "I wouldn't say Kew Gardens will race again this year, but we hope he will race next year. I thought Donnacha gave him an unbelievable ride."