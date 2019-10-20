Bend caught out Ten Sovereigns in The Everest

Ten Sovereigns ridden by jockey Ryan Moore

Aidan O'Brien believes Ten Sovereigns failed to handle the bend at Randwick racecourse as he finished last of 12 runners in The Everest.

The July Cup winner was partnered by Ryan Moore in Saturday's six-furlong heat, which boasts a first prize in excess of £3.6million, but he was beaten five and a half lengths by winner Yes Yes Yes.

Ten Sovereigns had not raced around a bend before lining up at the Sydney venue, and O'Brien felt the lack of experience perhaps told as he stayed on again in the straight.

He said: "Ten Sovereigns got a little bit lost on the bend. It was all new to him, and they are probably more professional sprinters there around a bend.

"We haven't decided whether we will go down to Melbourne with him or not. He was about three or four lengths detached coming out of the bend, but he closed in behind them up the straight."

While Ten Sovereigns' Australian raid was unsuccessful, O'Brien enjoyed two winners on Champions Day at Ascot - and is mapping out his challenge for next Saturday's final Group One of the British season - the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

The Ballydoyle handler is eyeing the mile event for Leopardstown Group Two scorer Mogul and Beresford Stakes winner Innisfree.

He added: "Mogul and Innisfree look like our two horses for Doncaster next week."