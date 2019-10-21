God's Own goes for Haldon Gold Cup treble

Paddy Brennan riding God's Own celebrates victory

Tom George is hoping veteran chaser God's Own can lift a third Haldon Gold Cup title at Exeter next month.

The 11-year-old used the Grade Two chase to make his seasonal debut last year, winning by half a length from Philip Hobbs' Ozzie The Oscar, adding to his 2014 triumph in the race.

He was runner-up in the Peterborough Chase next time out, another Grade Two contest held at Huntingdon.

The gelding's spring campaign included a trio of Grade One chases, beginning with a run in the Queen Mother Chase at the Cheltenham Festival where he was pulled up.

A fifth place in the the Melling Chase at Aintree and a third in the Celebration Chase at Sandown followed, but this season may not be quite so demanding for the yard favourite.

"We'll just pick our way as we go," said George.

"He's 11 years old now, he lets us know what he wants to do.

"He'll be aimed at the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter, which he's won twice."

George also remains flexible about plans for Singlefarmpayment, who is approaching the veteran bracket as a nine-year-old.

He was last seen in April, finishing eighth behind Tiger Roll in the Grand National at Aintree.

"We've no specific plans," said George.

"He ran well in the National. We will just wait and see with him.

"We'll probably end up running in the National again, but there are no firm plans."