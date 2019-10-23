Mohaather back in 2020 with Lockinge aim

Mohaather is in control of the Greenham Stakes

Marcus Tregoning is looking forward to next year with Mohaather after his fifth place in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.

Winner of the Greenham in the spring, the Showcasing colt was subsequently ruled out of the 2000 Guineas through injury - and was returning from a 189-day absence at Ascot last weekend.

Mohaather was beaten five lengths by King Of Change in the Group One feature, but Tregoning feels his charge is certainly up to that level - and he has identified the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury as a possible early-season target in 2020.

He said: "He ran a very good race, and we were really pleased. He stays in training next year, so we're looking forward to that.

"I wouldn't think (he would run again this year), because he came back from quite a serious injury. I was very pleased with the way he was working before the race.

"With a bit more luck, he might have been second or third. But they raced very tightly, looking for the best ground, and we were still pleased with his run."

Tregoning is hoping Mohaather can make an early start to his 2020 campaign.

"The Lockinge would be the first major target next year, all being well, but hopefully he'd have a run before then," he said.

"I'd like a race a few weeks before, but we'll see what's available nearer the time."