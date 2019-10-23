Richard Hughes has Brentford Hope at HQ

Trainer Richard Hughes

Richard Hughes believes he may a decent recruit on his hands after Brentford Hope made an impressive debut at Newmarket.

The Camelot colt was introduced at odds of 33-1 for next year's Investec Derby after cruising to a five-length win under a confident Jamie Spencer in the Coates & Seely Brut Reserve Maiden Stakes.

Not unbacked at 8-1, he won in the Bernardine and Sean Mulryan silks carried to victory by City Island at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

"I like to think he's a pretty smart horse. Over the last month, the improvement he's shown and the pace he's shown (bodes well)," Hughes told Racing TV.

"I've been thinking that if he's going to stay and he's got this much pace, he must be a good one.

"He's bred to stay and he's by a top stallion in Camelot. He eats and sleeps, you give him plenty of work and he keeps coming back at you. He's a fabulous horse to train and I'm very lucky to have him.

"There's nothing else for him this year, we'll put him away now.

"I keep saying I'm waiting for a good horse and I haven't really found one yet, but riding him a month ago, I started to wonder if he was good, because I haven't had one yet and you start to doubt yourself.

"The feel he gave me last week, he must be a good horse."