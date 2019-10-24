Kemboy grounded due to owner ban

Kemboy soars over the last at Aintree

Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Kemboy could be barred from running for the foreseeable future following a ban on entries and declarations registered in the ownership of Supreme Horse Racing Club.

The syndicate, which has all its horses with champion trainer Willie Mullins, hit the last headlines last season through the exploits of Kemboy, who was last seen winning the Punchestown Gold Cup in May.

Horse Racing Ireland has requested answers from Supreme in relation to what the governing body described as "a number of queries and concerns", and said it has so far received "an unsatisfactory response".

In a statement HRI owner relations manager Aidan McGarry said: "Horse Racing Ireland has engaged with Supreme Horse Racing Club to seek information to resolve a number of queries and concerns.

"Following an unsatisfactory response from Supreme Horse Racing Club, Horse Racing Ireland, under Horse Racing Ireland Directive 15, has suspended Supreme Horse Racing Club's ownership accounts from all activity, including the running of horses from Monday, October 21.

"At all times Supreme Horse Racing Club was aware that the penalty for the non-delivery of the information requested by Horse Racing Ireland would be that a hold would be put on all entries and declarations for horses registered by Supreme Horse Racing Club."

Kemboy had been in line to make his seasonal reappearance in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal next weekend. Other notable horses owned by the syndicate include Aramon and Cadmium, a winner at last season's Grand National meeting.

Supreme Horse Racing Club declined to comment when contacted.