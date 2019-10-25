David Mullins undergoes surgery after Thurles fall

Jockey David Mullins

Grand National-winning jockey David Mullins fractured his collar bone and T12 vertebrae in a fall at Thurles on Thursday.

Mullins, who won the famous Aintree race on Rule The World in 2016, took a heavy tumble at the fourth fence from Lean And Kean in the two-and-a-quarter-mile handicap chase won by Stylish Moment.

The following race was delayed by over 30 minutes as the air ambulance was called to transport Mullins to Cork University Hospital.

Posting an update on Twitter, Horse Racing Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh said: "David Mullins has fractured his clavicle & thoracic vertebrae (T12) & will undergo surgery. David is very grateful for all the well-wishes & also to @ICRROfficial @OrderofMaltaIRL & Medical Staff."