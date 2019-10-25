Kinross takes step up in class at Newbury

Kinross ridden by Harry Bentley wins the Weatherbys Design And Print Novice Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse.

Kinross is out to back up the huge impression he made on his debut in the Cancom Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

Registered as the Horris Hill Stakes, the Group Three has attracted a strong field of 10 - but there is no denying Ralph Beckett's charge is the headline act.

Sent off 3-1 for his first outing three weeks ago, he bolted up by eight lengths from a previous winner, one who has come out and won again since in Raaeb.

Kinross has been backed for next year's 2000 Guineas in recent days and is now around 20-1 for the Classic.

"We're very happy with him and he worked well earlier in the week," said Beckett, who is enjoying a great end to the season with his juveniles.

"You never expect them to win like that, but we've been pleased with him since."

Roger Teal's Kenzai Warrior is another unbeaten runner in the field, having held off Beckett's Max Vega on debut at Salisbury. Max Vega has subsequently won twice, including the Group Three Zetland Stakes by three lengths.

"We were always planning one more run as he'd been pleasing us at home, so it will do him good getting more experience," said Teal

"We're chucking him in at the deep end, but he'd have had to carry a penalty in a novice and you never know what you are taking on.

"Ralph's horse has franked the form of the Salisbury race, winning the Zetland. We think we've got an aeroplane, but this time Ralph might be taking us on with a Red Arrow! He was very impressive at Newmarket.

"The ground could level the playing field for them all. We are coming down from a mile, but in the conditions that might just help us, as stamina could come into it looking at the forecast.

"He's got an action that suggests soft won't be a problem and we've taken him to the Lambourn gallops when there's been cut in the ground and he's handled it - this might be a bit worse, though. It could be a case of who handles it the best.

"He's a seriously nice horse and we like him a lot."

William Haggas also speaks highly of his runner, Surf Dancer, winner of two out of three.

"I like him, I think he'll run a good race. He made his debut in the Ascot race (won by Mums Tipple) and has won two ordinary races well.

"He'll handle the ground being by Lope De Vega, but he's just got a wide draw in one that I don't really like, which I could have done without."

Charlie Appleby's Boccaccio has not been seen since winning at Yarmouth in May.

"Boccaccio had an extended break over the summer, but his preparation for this race has gone well," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

"There is a question mark over how he will cope with soft ground, but we feel that he is ready to step up to this company.

"This is a bit of a fact-finding mission, but we are hopeful that he can mix it at this level, with a view to potentially looking at some of the Classic trials in the spring."

Last year's winner, Andrew Balding's Morando, sets the standard in the Teddington RBL Poppy Appeal Stakes, after a wide-margin win in the Cumberland Lodge last time out.

Alistair Donald, racing manager for owners King Power Racing, said: "It looks as though he has a very good chance. We were delighted with his last run and he looks the one to beat.

"Royal Line ran very well at Ascot last week, but is backing up quickly."

Haggas runs Young Rascal, not seen since disappointing back in the spring but who dead-heated with Morando 12 months ago.

"He's in good shape and I've done as much as I can do with him, he's ready to go again," said Haggas.

"He ran poorly at Newmarket at the Guineas meeting, so we had him gelded and planned to bring him back in the autumn, though not quite this late - but that's the way it is.

"I'm not sure he has to have it really soft, but he handles it. Unfortunately Morando will love it and I think he'll be tough to beat, I thought he was very impressive at Ascot."

Beckett's Manuela De Vega is another who will love the ground.

"She's in good form and we're looking forward to running her over a mile and a half on soft ground," said Beckett.