Doncaster & Newbury off

Today's Doncaster card, which was set to feature the Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy, has been called off due a waterlogged track.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan was due to inspect the course at 7.30am, but following 32 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours, that check was brought forward and the meeting was cancelled.

He said: "The forecast has been absolutely correct and they are predicting the rain will continue until 3pm.

"It's as wet as I've known it.

"It's very disappointing for all of us at Doncaster."

Group Three action was also due to be staged at Newbury, but that meeting has also been cancelled.

Clerk of the course Keith Ottesen said: "The ground is waterlogged in places, more rain is forecast and there's no chance of improvement."

Monday's meeting at Leicester is also under threat with an inspection called for noon on Sunday.

The track is currently reported to be heavy, waterlogged in places.