Line Of Duty suffers fatal injury

Charlie Appleby poses at Newmarket racecourse

Breeders' Cup winner Line Of Duty suffered a fatal injury on Saturday morning.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the son of Galileo was out of Jacqueline Quest, first past the post in the 2010 renewal of the 1000 Guineas for Sir Henry Cecil.

Line Of Duty won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf under William Buick 12 months ago and was placed in the Prix du Moulin and the Jacques le Marois this season.

"Line Of Duty was a brave horse who has travelled the world over," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

"As well as his brilliant win at the Breeders' Cup, he has performed at the highest level throughout his career and will be sorely missed at Moulton Paddocks."