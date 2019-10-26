Technician aims for Prix-Royal Oak

Rob Hornby riding Technician (green and maroon) win the Unibet Geoffrey Freer Stakes

Martyn Meade is striking while the iron is hot with Technician in the Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The grey showed no signs that a busy season was about to catch up with him when winning the Prix Chaudenay on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend.

That was his second win in France this year, to go with a Group Three at Newbury, and he steps back up to the highest level after failing to feature on fast ground in the St Leger behind Logician.

"The horse is in great form at home and the conditions are ideal. We know he gets the trip well and he goes through the ground," said Meade.

"I just think we've got to go, he handles the ground so much better than most and the opportunity was too good to miss, really.

"Hopefully he'll be a Cup horse next season. He does go on faster ground, but he can cope with heavy while others can't."

He added: "I'm not sure who will be the main dangers, the French horses all look much of a muchness and take it in turns to beat each other.

"There's no doubt he'll have to improve on his last run to win, but I think he can because he's been in such good form since that race."

John Gosden's Lah Ti Dar is among the eight runners, as are the likes of Called To The Bar, Way To Paris, Call The Wind and Holdthasigreen.

In the earlier Criterium International, Aidan O'Brien runs Wichita and Armory, third in the Dewhurst and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere respectively.

Joseph O'Brien fields Lady Penelope against them, with the latter now running in new colours having been bought by Phoenix Thoroughbreds.

"We've been impressed with Lady Penelope's progress this year," said Phoenix Thoroughbreds CEO Amer Abdulaziz.

"She seems to be getting better with every start, which suggests she might make an even better three-year-old.

"We're looking forward to seeing her race in our silks at the weekend and if she can show improved form again, we're hopeful she can go close.

"Whatever happens on Sunday, we should have a smart filly on our hands next year."

Lagardere runner-up Alson, trained by Jean-Pierre Carvalho and ridden by Frankie Dettori, is the only other runner.