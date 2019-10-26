Quel Destin delivers at Cheltenham

Quel Destin ridden by Harry Cobden at Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden combined to win the Masterson Holdings Hurdle with Quel Destin at Cheltenham on Saturday.

With the going changed to heavy after the first it was Chepstow scorer Torpillo that was backed into odds-on favouritism given his previous exploits in the mud, but it was Triumph Hurdle fifth Quel Destin that prevailed.

Torpillo led the field heading into the home straight but as Daryl Jacob stuck to the inside up the middle of the track Cobden brought Quel Destin to the stands' side rail.

That looked to help him in the final analysis with Soviet Pimpernel laying down a stern challenge on his outside with Torpillo not far behind in the centre.

Quel Destin pulled out more to beat Soviet Pimpernel by three-quarters-of-a-length, though, with Torpillo only third.

Saint bounces back

Saint Calvados bounced back to wining form in the Randox Health Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The top novice won first-time out last season but was beaten in three subsequent starts, including when he was a 24-length secenth in the Champion Chase behind Altior when last seen.

However, a 227-day break, along with wind surgery and different tactics, saw him return to the winners' enclosure as his sights were lowered in handicap company off a mark of 155.

Ridden with more restraint by Gavin Sheehan, he crept into the contest in testing conditions and had enough left in reserve to see off the late challenge of Vaniteux up th ehill.

Knocknanuss cut out much of the running and finished third.

Conditional wins opener

David Brigwater's The Conditional won the opening "Matchbook Betting Exchange" Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Heavier than expected rain in the morning forced course officials to call an inspection 50 minutes before the first race after 30 millimetres of rain in 24 hours turned the ground soft, heavy in places.

Patches of standing water were visible on the track throughout the first race, but The Conditional stayed on well up the hill to deny favourite West Approach who travelled well during the contest.

Cogry was always prominent and finished third, while Onefortheroadtom and Red Infantry were fourth and fifth as the majority of mud-splattered silks were indistinguishable as they came in.

Unsurprisingly, there was a going change to 'heavy' all over following the first.