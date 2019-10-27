BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham for Peregrine Run

Peregrine Run

An outing in the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham is next on the agenda for Peregrine Run following his latest triumph at Thurles.

Peter Fahey's remarkable nine-year-old has won 16 times under rules - and six of those triumphs have come in 2019.

Since falling in the Topham Chase over the Grand National fences in April, Peregrine Run has won six of his eight starts- his only defeats coming when fourth in the Galway Plate and second in the PWC Champion Chase at Gowran Park.

He made a successful return to hurdling on Thursday, and is set to go back over the larger obstacles for the feature event of the November meeting at Prestbury Park.

Fahey said: "We were delighted with him again the other day - he's an unbelievable horse.

"He seems fine and all going well he'll go for the big handicap chase in Cheltenham, as long as the ground is right.

"The weather will tell us where we go after Cheltenham or whether we give him a break until the spring."