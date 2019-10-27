Leicester abandoned on Monday due to waterlogging

Leicester racecourse

High-profile Flat fixtures at Doncaster and Newbury were called off on Saturday, while Monday's card at Redcar had already been cancelled.

Officials at Leicester announced an inspection for midday on Sunday, but made an early decision to draw stumps, with the course deemed unfit for racing due to areas of false ground.

Tuesday's meeting at Bangor is already under threat, with an inspection called for 8am on Monday.

The going is described as heavy, waterlogged in places - and while the forecast is for predominantly dry weather, course officials felt it prudent to call an early check.