One Master to stay in training confirms William Haggas

One Master (green cap)

One Master is likely to stay in training as a six-year-old.

Trained by William Haggas to win the last two renewals of the Prix de la Foret, the Lael Stable-owned mare was also second in the Falmouth Stakes over a mile and also the British Champions Sprint at Ascot over six furlongs.

With the decision on her future left up to Haggas, not surprisingly he is keen to have her around - although she will not be going on her travels during the remainder of this year.

"I would think she'll stay in training. I think Mr and Mrs Jackson (owners) are keen to do it if I am, and I think I'd be mad not to do it," said Haggas.

"She won't be going to the Breeders' Cup or Hong Kong like last year, though.

"Last year the Breeders' Cup was at Churchill, which is not dissimilar weather to England. This year it's in California which is more akin to Barbados.

"We decided against Hong Kong, too, because I think it's proved now that when there's cut in the ground she can put in a really good performance, she's so much better with cut in the ground."

Another second for Haggas at Ascot was Addeybb in the Champion Stakes, and while the mud-loving gelding has nothing left for him this season, globe-trotting plans are in the pipeline.

"There's nothing left for Addeybb, but in the back of my mind for the last six months I've been planning on taking him to Sydney in April," said Haggas.

"Addeybb came out of the Champion Stakes really well, so well I wish there was another race for him, but there isn't."