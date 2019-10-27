Palmer confirms 1000 Guineas plan for Powerful Breeze

Powerful Breeze wins the May Hill Stakes

Powerful Breeze will head straight for the Qipco 1000 Guineas rather than run in a trial next spring.

Trainer Hugo Palmer does not see the need to run the Fillies' Mile runner-up before the Classic, with such a well-stocked programme of races over her preferred distance.

"She's gone back to where she was foaled, just for three weeks before it gets too cold - I just want her to switch off with everything going on around her," said Palmer.

"She'll come back in three or four weeks and we'll start gradually preparing her for May then.

"She won't run in a trial. The trials come soon enough. She's already a Group Two winner and two-thirds of her racing has been over a mile so to drop her down in grade and distance - if we were to get beaten it would be a disappointing way to start the season.

"There's a lovely programme for the fillies over a mile. From the Guineas to the Irish Guineas, to the Coronation to the Falmouth, to the Matron and the Sun Chariot, it's wonderful.

"We'll take it one race at a time, obviously, but I don't really want to be starting in April."