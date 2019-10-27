Technician has the answers in the Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp

Rob Hornby riding Technician (green and maroon) win the Unibet Geoffrey Freer Stakes

Technician took his record to a perfect three from three on his travels to France this season with victory in the Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp.

The Martyn Meade-trained three-year-old was a Group Two winner at the track on Arc weekend, and the decision to run again reasonably quickly was rewarded with Group One glory, in the French equivalent of the St Leger, run over just short of two miles.

Sent off at 11-4 and ridden by Arc-winning jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot, Meade's charge picked up strongly when asked in the straight, quickly overhauling Holdthaisgreen before holding Call The Wind, that pair having finished first and second respectively in the Prix du Cadran.

While only sixth in the St Leger at Doncaster, it has been an excellent campaign for Meade's grey - and hopes will be high he can make his presence felt in Cup races next term.

Freddie Meade, assistant to his father, told Sky Sports Racing: "He's got better with every start - he was a Listed winner, a Group Two winner and now a Group One winner.

"He's done everything we've asked and is such a nice horse to have in the yard.

"To think he won over a mile and a quarter in June, to come back and do it over this distance on different ground - he's been a great servant to us all summer.

"He's a funny horse, as he never looks like he's travelling that well - that's good as he keeps it all for the end, which is a good time to be going the fastest!"

He added: "He'll have a well-earned rest now and we'll look at some nice targets next year."

Frankie Dettori had to settle for fourth place aboard Lah Ti Dar, but earlier enjoyed Group One success with German raider Alson, who dominated Aidan O'Brien's Armory in a straight shootout for the Criterium International.

Just four runners were declared for the seven-furlong affair - and the field was halved after O'Brien took out Wichita and Joseph O'Brien's Lady Penelope was withdrawn at the start after getting upset in the stalls.

That resulted in a rematch between Alson and Armory, with the pair having finished second and third respectively behind the Andre Fabre-trained Victor Ludorum in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere three weeks ago.

Armory bounced out in front in the hands of trainer's son, Donnacha, but Dettori soon allowed Jean-Pierre Carvalho's Alson to stride to the lead and steadily raised the tempo.

There was little to choose between the pair rounding the home turn, but Armory was the the first to crack and once given his head, even-money favourite Alson fairly shot clear, passing the post 20 lengths clear to provide Dettori with his 19th top-level success of 2019.

Dettori said: "It was bad luck for the filly that got upset in the stalls, but my horse really likes soft ground and ran a great race in the Lagardere.

"We came here with a winning chance, unfortunately there were only two runners but he could only do his best."

He added: "I was happy to get a lead, in the Lagardere I was in front as there was no pace - I tried to get Donnacha to lead me, but it (pace) wasn't fast enough, so I had to go - I know he stays and he likes the ground and he had the race won at halfway.

"I know there were only two runners, but to win a Group One still counts, it's still difficult. He's got a good future, perhaps he could come back here for the Poule d'Essai (des Poulains, French 2000 Guineas) next year."