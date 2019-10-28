Marmelo and Ispolini undergo scans in Australia

Marmelo wins at Newbury under Gerald Mosse

Lexus Melbourne Cup hopes Marmelo and Ispolini have both undergone scans after showing "signs of soreness", under inspection by Racing Victoria vets.

A stewards' report published by RV indicated further tests and consultation with the connections of each of the two British contenders will be necessary before they can be cleared to run in next week's big race.

Hughie Morrison's Marmelo was runner-up at Flemington last year, and has since won at Group Two and Group Three level in Europe this summer.

Charlie Appleby's Ispolini finished second to the stable's 2018 Melbourne Cup hero Cross Counter in this year's Dubai Gold Cup and is a dual Group Three winner.

Cross Counter and Southern France have also both undergone scans, but have been cleared on course at this stage to take part next week.

RV posted the update on its official Twitter account, following Monday's latest acceptance stage.

It read: "Marmelo was referred to the University of Melbourne Equine Clinic to undergo a standing CT scan across the weekend after showing signs of soreness upon inspection by RV vets.

"The results of those scans have been provided to the horse's connections and their vets for review.

"Marmelo's trainer Hughie Morrison is currently en route to Australia, and RV will be discussing the results with him upon his arrival tomorrow."

In Ispolini's case, RV reported Appleby will "send the horse for further diagnostic testing this afternoon at the Ballarat Equine Clinic".

The update added: "RV vets will consider the results of all testing in consultation with the stable to determine Ispolini's suitability to be a final acceptor."

The top 35 acceptors for a race with a maximum field of 24 will be subject to compulsory pre-race veterinary examinations later this week.