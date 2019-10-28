Bangor - Tuesday meeting abandoned

Bangor's scheduled meeting on Tuesday has been abandoned because of waterlogging.

The six-race card failed an inspection on Monday morning.

It therefore became the latest to succumb to the deluge of rain which has resulted in several recent cancellations.

Thursday's meeting at Newton Abbot is subject to an inspection at 4pm on Tuesday.

The course is currently waterlogged in places, and the going heavy, after more than 40mm of rain over the weekend.