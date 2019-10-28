Ger Lyons excited by Siskin for 2020

Siskin in winning action at the Curragh

Ger Lyons is excited to see what his star colt Siskin can do next season.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned juvenile is unbeaten in four starts to date and provided his trainer with a first Group One success in Ireland on his latest competitive appearance, in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August.

The son of First Defence was all set to put his record on the line in a mouthwatering renewal Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes last month, but there was drama at the start as Siskin reared and went down in the stalls and had to be withdrawn.

Lyons is keen to draw a line under that unfortunate experience and is now looking forward to 2020.

"It was a shock what happened with him at Newmarket, but thankfully he came out of it OK," said the County Meath trainer.

"We'll look forward to next year now, and he'll be in the Guineas and other races."

All Siskin's victories have come at six furlongs.

Lyons added: "We live in hope that he trains on to be a nice three-year-old, whether that's for a Guineas or a Commonwealth Cup.

"He goes into the winter unbeaten and is a lovely horse to have.

"I'm very proud to have him in the yard."