Aidan O'Brien confirms Magical retirement

Magical wins the QIPCO Champion Stakes

Aidan O'Brien has confirmed Magical will miss this weekend's Breeders' Cup and will now be retired from racing.

The four-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic campaign in 2019 - claiming top-level victories in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

O'Brien was hoping to see his ultra-consistent filly crown her excellent career with victory in the Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita on Saturday, but she did not board the flight to California on Monday after spiking a temperature.

O'Brien said "Fifteen minutes after she had done her work this morning, her temperature was slightly raised. She was due to go at 9.30am and her temperature was taken at 9.15am.

"We didn't want to travel her because when she goes over there, she'd have to go into quarantine. If she did develop anything travelling over, then that would have locked up quarantine.

"We didn't want to risk her, especially after a long season and on a long journey. Before they travel we always want their temperatures to be 100 percent."

Magical retires having won nine of her of her 21 career starts.

She also filled the runner-up spot on six occasions - most notably chasing home the brilliant Enable in the Breeders' Cup Turf, Coral-Eclipse and the Yorkshire Oaks.

Having earned over £3.3million in win and place prize-money, Magical is due to be covered by Coolmore stallion No Nay Never in 2020.

O'Brien added: "The plan is for her to go to No Nay Never. She's been an unbelievable mare, something you'd never dream of.

"She ran in top class races at two, three and four and showed that she was better than ever towards the end.

"To win an Irish Champion Stakes, then run in the Arc and come back to win the English Champion Stakes is unprecedented.

"Horses have won both before, but I don't think they have done it and run in the Arc in between."