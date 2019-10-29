Frankie Dettori Breeders' Cup hopes handed wide draws

Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori will have to weave his magic if he is to add to his 14 Breeders' Cup wins as his fancied mounts were handed tough draws.

Dettori has five rides at the two-day event with his strongest chance appearing to be Simon Crisford's A'Ali in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

However, the Norfolk Stakes and Flying Childers winner will have to overcome stall 10 in a 12-strong field.

The Wes Ward duo of Kimari (stall seven), second in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and Four Wheel Drive (nine) head the betting.

Dettori teams up with Aidan O'Brien in the Juvenile Filly Turf to ride Etoile but she must overcome the widest stall of all in 14. Stablemate Tango is in stall eight for Ryan Moore while Karl Burke's Living In The Past is in stall one and Roger Varian's Daahyeh is in five.

In the same race is arguably one of the strongest European chances of the night, Jessica Harrington's Group One-winner Albigna and she will break from stall nine.

Dettori is also drawn wide on John Gosden's prolific winner Fanny Logan who has the widest stall in the Filly & Mare Turf in 12. O'Brien's Just Wonderful is just on her inside in 11 with Fleeting in three and Joseph O'Brien's Iridessa in one.

The Breeders' Cup Mile is one of the feature races of the meeting but yet again Dettori was posted wide on James Tate's Hey Gaman in 13.

Another big hope for Europe on the night is Circus Maximus and the St James's Palace Stakes hero will leave stall nine.

David O'Meara's Lord Glitters fared little better in 12 with his stablemate Suedois in one. Richard Fahey's Royal Ascot winner Space Traveller is in three.

In the Turf Investec Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck drew stall five with stable companion Mount Everest just on his inside in four while Charlie Appleby's Old Persian will break from stall 10.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's Ambassadorial is in stall six in the Dirt Mile while Dettori's final mount, Imprimis in the Turf Sprint, drew stall three.