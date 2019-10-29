Delta Work among Down Royal nine

Delta Work ridden by Davy Russell

Delta Work and Clan Des Obeaux are among nine horses confirmed for the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday.

Gordon Elliott has saddled three of the last six winners of the opening Grade One contest of the Irish National Hunt season, with Don Cossack a notable victor in 2015 before going on to claim Cheltenham Gold Cup glory later in the campaign.

The Cullentra handler has four contenders for this year's renewal, headed by Delta Work, who won three Grade One events as a novice last term - his only defeat coming when third in a thrilling renewal of the RSA Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Delta Work could be joined by stable companions Alpha Des Obeaux, Mengli Khan and Shattered Love.

That quartet are part of a formidable squad for owners Gigginstown House Stud, who have claimed this prize in each of the past six seasons.

The maroon and white silks could also be carried by last year's winner Road To Respect - trained by Noel Meade - his stablemate Tout Est Permis and Balko Des Flos from Henry de Bromhead's yard.

The only two contenders not owned by Michael O'Leary's operation are Meade's recent Gowran Park scorer Snow Falcon and the British challenger Clan Des Obeaux.

Last season's King George hero will bid to provide Paul Nicholls with a fifth victory in a race formerly known as the JNwine.com Champion Chase, having previously struck gold with Taranis (2007), the brilliant Kauto Star twice (2008 and 2010) and Kauto Stone (2012).

The most significant absentee is the Willie Mullins-trained Kemboy. The Savills Chase, Betway Bowl and Punchestown Gold Cup hero is currently barred from running following a ban on entries and declarations registered in the ownership of Supreme Horse Racing Club.

Delta Work has also been given the option of running in the Grade Two Daily Mirror Chase, which is due to be run half-an-hour after the feature event.

Elliott also has Ben Dundee, Duca De Thaix, Hardline and Mengli Khan engaged for this two-and-a-half-mile contest, with the Nicholls-trained Secret Investor, Meade's Minella Fair, Mullins' Real Steel and Aidan Howard's Winter Escape the other hopefuls.

Elsewhere on the card, Elliott has Champion Bumper hero Envoi Allen and the similarly exciting Andy Dufresne entered up for the Tayto Group Maiden Hurdle.