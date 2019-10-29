Newton Abbot loses Thursday card

Thursday's meeting at Newton Abbot has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

With the course already unraceable on Monday, officials announced an inspection for 4pm on Tuesday - and it did not take them long to call off proceedings.

The course is waterlogged in places following 41 millimetres of rain over the weekend, bringing the total amount of rainfall for October to 168 millimetres.

With further heavy rain forecast in the next 48 hours, an early decision was made to cancel the card.