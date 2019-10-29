Charlie Appleby pleased with Persian prep

Old Persian -heading to Breeders' Cup

Charlie Appleby is confident Old Persian will make his presence felt in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf on Saturday.

Winner of the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, the four-year-old son of Dubawi has run only three times since - disappointing in the Coronation Cup at Epsom before finishing third in Germany and winning his second top-level prize in Canada last month.

He was the first of the European horses to clear quarantine and go out on the training track in California on Tuesday morning - and Appleby was on hand to supervise the light exercise.

He said: "The horse has shipped in well and this sort of thing is second nature to him as he came via Germany and Canada.

"It's his first day out of the barn and he's really on his toes and as fresh as paint - they are the signs I like to see.

"This was our target after Dubai. He ran a bit flat in the Coronation Cup, where he was showing the exertions of the Carnival, so I backed off him and gave him a break.

"I was pleased with his run in Germany, after which it was all systems go to head for the Northern Dancer at Woodbine. He was the class horse in that race and he showed it.

"I've always wanted to win the Breeders' Cup Turf and he's kept the dream alive."

Six years on from saddling his very first Breeders' Cup winner with Outstrip in the Juvenile Turf, Appleby has returned to America's showpiece meeting with just one representative in 2019.

However, the on-course reporters were unsurprisingly keen to get his views on the brilliant Pinatubo - the undoubted star juvenile back in Europe after rounding off an unbeaten campaign with victory in the Dewhurst at Newmarket earlier this month.

"A lot has happened since my first winner at the Breeders' Cup. Some people have asked me why I didn't bring another two-year-old here this year, but I came to the conclusion there wasn't anything suitable," Appleby continued.

"It's been a diverse season for us in terms of success. Pinatubo has been a big contributor with his six from six and I have to say his win in the Dewhurst was something very special - the way he handled the ground and galloped out when he met the rising ground.

"I hope, like the very good horses that come along now and again, the public will enjoy following him and we're looking forward to his three-year-old campaign with real optimism."

Ambassadorial takes on wonder horse

Jane Chapple-Hyam believes Ambassadorial is capable of taking his form to new heights and making his presence felt in the Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita.

The gelded son of Elusive Quality will bid to give the Newmarket handler the biggest victory of her career by springing a surprise in the $1million prize on Saturday.

Although the five-year-old, who finished third in last month's Korea Cup in Seoul, is the outsider of the 10-runner field, Chapple-Hyam believes he is not there to simply make up the numbers.

She said: "Obviously we are taking on a wonder horse in Omaha Beach, but racing is a funny game and we are not going to be scared of one horse. We are here to give it a go.

"He was 72-1 when he came third in Korea and although I'm not saying he is going to win, there is no reason if he puts his A game together why he can't get some prize money.

"We have got to face the fact that we are taking on a hot favourite, but we are happy to give it a go and it would be great if he could finish third or fourth."

Chapple-Hyam is confident Ambassadorial, who arrived in America on Saturday, will have no problems handling the surface after reporting her globe-trotting star to have settled into his new surroundings.

She said: "He seems to enjoy his travelling and he ate and drank the whole way, which is a good indication of how he took the trip. He looks very well and I'm pleased with him.

"We've watched a couple of races out there and seen them come back in with dirt plastered all over them, so the kickback clearly sticks.

"Watching the races, I'd say the dirt rides slightly slower than what we call standard. He is by Elusive Quality so he should handle it.

"We know he is going to sit last, but hopefully it will suit his style as they will go hard and he likes to rattle home."

Despite Ambassadorial finishing last of three in a conditions contest at Chelmsford on his most recent start, Chapple-Hyam expects that outing to have put him spot on for his first attempt in Grade One company.

She added: "We either stayed at home and galloped on the Al Bahathri or go to Chelmsford and give him a good blow out. We opted for Chelmsford and that put him spot on.

"You need a bit of luck in running and we are taking on Grade One horses and we are really only a Listed horse, but now and again you have got to go out there and try to enjoy these big flash meetings."