HRI continue talks with Supreme Racing Club

Kemboy - unable to run this weekend

Dialogue between Horse Racing Ireland and owners Supreme Horse Racing Club is continuing - but the syndicate remains prevented from currently making any entries.

Last week it emerged HRI had "a number of queries and concerns" in relation to the syndicate, and after saying it had so far received "an unsatisfactory response", it was announced the club would be prevented from making entries.

That meant Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Kemboy, trained by Willie Mullins, was unable to be entered for Down Royal this weekend.

And while the club has provided HRI with some information, it has not yet proved sufficient to lift the suspension.

A statement from HRI on Wednesday read: "Horse Racing Ireland confirm that it has received information from Supreme Horse Racing Club, but unfortunately the details received were unsatisfactory and fall some way short of the basic information needed to move this process on.

"We continue to be in correspondence with Supreme Horse Racing Club in a bid to resolve concerns shared with us by members."