No firm plans for Saint Calvados after Cheltenham win

Saint Calvados wins at Cheltenham

Harry Whittington is excited about what the future holds for Saint Calvados, after getting his career back on track with victory on his seasonal return at Cheltenham.

Plans remain fluid as to the six-year-old's next target, but the Lambourn trainer is confident he can build on his comeback success.

The victory, Whittington's first at Cheltenham, marked a return to winning form for Kate and Andrew Brooks' gelding - who had last struck, also first time out, in a Grade Three contest at Naas 11 months ago.

Whittington said: "Saint Calvados was really impressive on Saturday, and I'm excited about his season. He has come out the race really well, and I'm happy with him.

"Andrew and Kate are away at the moment, and we will let the dust settle before making any plans.

"He will have an entry in the BetVictor Gold Cup, and I'm sure he will have an entry in the Tingle Creek, but we will keep all options open - we are not committing to anything."

Not only was Whittington pleased to see his stable star return to winning ways, but he believes it showed he has more than one string to his bow.

He added: "The most pleasing thing about Saturday was that he showed he didn't have to lead the whole way. It was a joy to watch.

"He had a lot of hard races last season, but he was so professional at Cheltenham. We learned so much from the performance at the weekend.

"It was a hell of a performance under top-weight in those conditions."

Having failed to show his best in both last year's Arkle and in the Champion Chase in March, Saint Calvados' latest victory demonstrated he can act at Cheltenham.

Whittington added: "There are a few people who have said the track is a problem for him, but he showed on Saturday that he has no problem with it - which is great.

"He is still only a six-year-old, which makes it all the more exciting. He took on all the big guns at five, and he has come out the other side, so we hope it is onwards and upwards."