Sam Spinner wins over fences at Wetherby again

Sam Spinner (orange)

Sam Spinner took his unbeaten record over fences to two when making all the running in the Best Jumps Action On Racing TV Novices' Chase at Wetherby.

Last season's Stayers' Hurdle runner-up had made a winning debut over half a mile shorter at the West Yorkshire track last month and enjoyed the step up to three miles.

His jumping was cautious at first, but he warmed to the task under a sympathetic Joe Colliver ride.

He started to quicken the pace on the final circuit and though Sam Spinner was never well clear of his rivals, he looked in control.

Market rival Ardlethen and Coole Hall stuck to the Jedd O'Keeffe gelding's coat tails in the hope of pouncing late.

That never materialised once Sam Spinner's stamina kicked into gear and the 8-13 favourite shrugged off the opposition on the run-in to score by four lengths from Ardlethen.

O'Keeffe said: "We're absolutely thrilled. He continues his education and again jumped a bit deliberately at times, but when he gets motivated he's absolutely fine.

"Joe Colliver said he is a better jumper over fences than he is over a hurdle and he has no concerns whatsoever and he's going the right way, so it's all good.

"We're just taking it one step at a time. The long-term aim is Cheltenham, the RSA, and we're just sticking in targets in between time, giving him a chance to lean a bit more and test him a bit more each time."

Langar Dan is unbeaten in two starts over the smaller obstacles after being produced late to lift the Listed Weatherbys Hamilton Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle.

Harry Skelton kept the 4-1 shot, trained by his brother, Dan, hidden towards the back of the field before producing him to challenge after the second-last flight, after Nordano had been in the van throughout.

Mary Magdalena put in a strong challenge, but Langar Dan proved too strong on the flat and went on to win by a length and a quarter.

Guitar Pete made a triumphant return after 321 days off to win the bet365 Handicap Chase for the second time in three years.

Successful in 2017 and second 12 months ago, Nicky Richards' grey ran out a ready winner of the Listed contest.

Ryan Day brought Guitar Pete to jump into the lead two out and the 7-2 favourite kept on well to hold Happy Diva by three and a half lengths.