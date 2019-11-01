Summerville Boy makes winning chasing bow at Uttoxeter

Noel Fehily riding Summerville Boy celebrates winning the Sky Bet Supreme Novice Hurdle

Summerville Boy took advantage of First Flow's habit of jumping to the right to get his fencing career off to a winning start in the Kalahari King Beginners' Chase at Uttoxeter.

The Tom George-trained seven-year-old pounced when First Flow veered towards the stands rail and almost went into Western Ryder after the penultimate obstacle.

That was the signal for Jonathan Burke to press the button and Summerville Boy (2-1 joint-favourite) produced the turn of foot that saw him win the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last year.

After getting over the last safely, he galloped on stoutly to beat First Flow by four lengths.

George's son, Noel, told Sky Sports Racing: "I think Johnny on the whole was pleased with his jumping.

"It was just he was winging (his fences) early and he needed him to come back to get home on that ground, as it is tiring. He's flown home, which is good.

"He's got an enormous engine. It's just you don't know if he was going to put in one or two that would have your heart in your mouth, but he got the job done."

Burke said: "The ground was plenty heavy for his first run. He winged over the first four fences and when we turned round the back I knew he had to pop a few, but he got a bit confused and struggled in the ground.

"It's not that he doesn't like heavy ground. Because it was his first run he was a bit rusty.

"He's settling now which is a massive help to the horse. He's very straightforward now and hopefully he'll go on to great things."