Breeders' Cup review of Future Stars Friday

Jose Ortiz reacts after winning the Juvenile Turf on Structor at Santa Anita

Europeans struggled to make an impact on Future Stars Friday at the Breeders' Cup.

Draw too tough for Arizona

Structor produced a power-packed finish to land the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita, as a wide draw ultimately proved too much for Aidan O'Brien's Arizona.

Bringing strong European form to the one-mile contest, having last been seen finishing two lengths behind Pinatubo in the Dewhurst, Arizona missed the break and was soon at the back of the field under Ryan Moore.

Although he finished to real effect, his chance had gone.

O'Brien said: "He was a little bit slow (from the stalls) and Ryan had to accept it, but he came home very well in the straight.

"A (good) draw is a big help here, none of mine today got lucky with that, although Fleeting and Anthony Van Dyck are drawn well (on Saturday).

"Arizona is definitely a Guineas horse for next year and he finished his race well. Half the trouble is that we teach our horses to settle and relax, but we are playing away here and they do just the opposite.

"But we'll take it as it comes."

The Chad Brown-trained winner remains unbeaten - and did very well to pick up and win from a worse than mid-pack position on the rail rounding the final bend.

His trainer said: "I could see he (Jose Ortiz) had so much horse turning for home, I was just hoping he would get through and he did."

Sharing takes the spoils

Daahyeh and Albigna had to settle for second and fourth place respectively behind Sharing in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita.

Trained by Roger Varian, Daahyeh lost little in defeat under William Buick, with a similar comment applying to Prix Marcel Boussac winner Albigna, who was ridden by Shane Foley.

Jessica Harrington's filly had to charge late from the rear, but it was all in vain as Sharing and the principals had flown.

Varian said: "I'm very proud of this filly, although second is always a funny feeling. I just wish they had gone quicker, then she would have been able to slide into a better position.

"Our filly took a few strides to get going, which made all the difference as the winner had already quickened away and she never really looked like pegging that one back.

"I think that she just lost a length and a half coming round the bend, when the tempo was always on the rise and she was learning to corner."

Sharing is trained by Cambridge-born Graham Motion, who said: "What a special filly, I felt good about her today.

"These races aren't easy to win, so it's pretty special."

Ward speedster makes all

Four Wheel Drive blazed a trail to stay unbeaten with victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

Trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Irad Ortiz jnr, the son of Triple Crown hero American Pharoah was almost immediately on the lead, while in contrast the well-fancied A'Ali had to drop back towards the rear from his draw.

Simon Crisford's Royal Ascot winner was never able to get in any sort of serious blow under Frankie Dettori, as up front Four Wheel Drive found enough to repel the challenge of Chimney Rock, the mount of the winning rider's brother, Jose Ortiz.

Ward said: "Chimney Rock was coming right after us and I knew he'd be tough.

"It's really special, it's a great feeling."

Dettori said of A'Ali: "(Stall) Ten was a killer for us and you can't fix the draw - it is what it is. I could never really get him into a competitive spot."

There was some good news for the Europeans, however, with the Tom Dascombe-trained Dr Simpson running a big race in fifth for Richard Kingscote.

Kingscote said: "She ran an absolute blinder, in a race where we knew they going to go like lightning. She stayed on well in the stretch and I'm proud we managed to be the first home of the European runners."

Jamie Spencer said of Archie Watson's Band Practice: "The ground was too firm, it's as simple as that."

Brown off the mark

