The Tin Man to race again next season
Last Updated: 03/11/19 12:16pm
James Fanshawe has confirmed his triple Group One winner The Tin Man will return next year.
The Newmarket trainer believes the seven-year-old son of Equiano, who has won more than £1.2 million in prize money in 26 starts, remains highly capable of adding to his gains in what will be his sixth season.
Although failing to register a win this year, The Tin Man ran a number of admirable races in defeat - most notably when finding only Hello Youmzain too good in his attempt to become the second back-to-back winner of the Sprint Cup at Haydock on his penultimate start.
Fanshawe said: "The Tin Man has gone off on his holidays for the first time, and he will have a couple of months out.
"He will definitely be racing next season - all being well, providing he is pleasing us in the spring time.
"I don't want to say too much at this point, but I might take a slightly different route with him next season."