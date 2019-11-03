The Tin Man to race again next season

The Tin Man ridden by Tom Queally wins the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot

James Fanshawe has confirmed his triple Group One winner The Tin Man will return next year.

The Newmarket trainer believes the seven-year-old son of Equiano, who has won more than £1.2 million in prize money in 26 starts, remains highly capable of adding to his gains in what will be his sixth season.

Although failing to register a win this year, The Tin Man ran a number of admirable races in defeat - most notably when finding only Hello Youmzain too good in his attempt to become the second back-to-back winner of the Sprint Cup at Haydock on his penultimate start.

Fanshawe said: "The Tin Man has gone off on his holidays for the first time, and he will have a couple of months out.

"He will definitely be racing next season - all being well, providing he is pleasing us in the spring time.

"I don't want to say too much at this point, but I might take a slightly different route with him next season."