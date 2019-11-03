Cloney Island close to making return

Coney Island - on target to return at the end of the month

Grade One-winning chaser Coney Island is likely to make his seasonal debut at the end of this month - but trainer Eddie Harty has yet to decide where.

Coney Island returned over hurdles initially last season, when third at Navan in November, before running with credit at Grade One level back over fences in Leopardstown's Savills Chase at Christmas and then down in trip again for the Ryanair at the Cheltenham Festival.

Owned by JP McManus, the eight-year-old most recently finished eighth in the Galway Plate at the end of July - and Harty reports he will be running again soon.

"Coney Island is back in training now - he's in good form," said the County Kildare handler.

"We're keeping our options open. We were pleased with him in the Galway Plate - that was a good run.

"We're delighted with him so far, but we're still waiting to make plans.

"I'd say he'll be ready for a run at the end of November - but nothing's set in stone, and we've no long-term plans. Everything's fluid."